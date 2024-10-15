United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.76.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.05. 12,107,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,495,218. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.32.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

