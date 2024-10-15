United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO James Edgemond Sells 7,792 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.88, for a total transaction of $2,773,016.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,997.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 7th, James Edgemond sold 7,794 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $2,771,078.76.

On Monday, September 30th, James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $2,794,367.04.

On Monday, September 23rd, James Edgemond sold 7,796 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.04, for a total transaction of $2,760,095.84.

On Monday, September 9th, James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,694,888.82.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $359.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,838. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $366.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.10.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.17.

View Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.