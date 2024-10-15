UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $607.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $584.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $561.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.