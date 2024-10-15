UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Achieves $5.69 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.69 billion and approximately $11.88 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $6.15 or 0.00009131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00100555 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 84.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,236,624 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,237,378.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.13892468 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $12,746,062.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.