Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have commented on UPBD shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other Upbound Group news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at $498,134. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,603.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,134. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 232.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

UPBD stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. Upbound Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is -321.74%.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

