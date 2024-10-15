Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $7.31. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 1,440,111 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UEC

Uranium Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -122.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,969.58. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,222,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,226,000 after acquiring an additional 967,448 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 81.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 75,871 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,979,000 after purchasing an additional 90,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.