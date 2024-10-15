V2X (NYSE:VVX) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V2X currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.

NYSE:VVX opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. V2X has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Mural acquired 937 shares of V2X stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,976. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V2X news, CFO Shawn Mural purchased 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,976. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric M. Pillmore acquired 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,768. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,936 shares of company stock worth $572,928. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVX. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of V2X by 152.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 279,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after buying an additional 168,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V2X by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 156,866 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V2X in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,982,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in V2X by 15.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 87,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in V2X by 243.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,197 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

