VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Down 5% – Should You Sell?

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 153,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,001,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $603.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 325,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 78,932 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at about $818,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 129.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 126,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 71,242 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 47,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Featured Articles

