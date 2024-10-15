ValiRx (LON:VAL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.02), with a volume of 227160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

ValiRx Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

