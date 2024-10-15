Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Trimmed by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $47.05. 4,470,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,391,359. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

