Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $392.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $393.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

