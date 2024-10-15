Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Raised by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after acquiring an additional 211,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.86. The stock had a trading volume of 795,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,969. The company has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $393.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.79.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

