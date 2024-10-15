Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 6.7% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after buying an additional 17,943,042 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,804,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after acquiring an additional 770,007 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,113 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.