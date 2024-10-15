Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 100,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 23,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 37,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.