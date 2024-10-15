Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Mustard Seed Financial LLC

Mustard Seed Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,426.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VNQ traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,515. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.