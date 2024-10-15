Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Members Trust Co owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VBK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.07. The company had a trading volume of 201,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $274.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

