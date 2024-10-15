Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Reduced by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, reaching $533.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,807,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,597. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $537.98. The company has a market capitalization of $482.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

