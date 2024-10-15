Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 11.0% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $37,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,659 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,104,000 after acquiring an additional 222,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,026,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,508,000 after acquiring an additional 162,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,876. The company has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.38. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

