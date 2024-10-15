Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Washington Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 18.9% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,388. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $430.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.