Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Clayton Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 8.8% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $177.55. 668,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,986. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

