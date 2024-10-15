Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Insider Acquires £149.91 in Stock

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) insider Dave Watts purchased 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £149.91 ($195.76).

Dave Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Dave Watts bought 256 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £148.48 ($193.89).

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

VANQ stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 56.80 ($0.74). 244,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,066. The stock has a market cap of £145.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 1.45. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.61 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.80 ($1.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

