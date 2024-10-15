Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 480,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 357,171 shares.The stock last traded at $10.81 and had previously closed at $12.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verb Technology from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 11,568.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -20 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

