Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Short Interest Update

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGAS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. 1,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,511. Verde Clean Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of -0.65.
Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.
About Verde Clean Fuels
Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.
