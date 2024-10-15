Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Short Interest Update

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGAS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. 1,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,511. Verde Clean Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of -0.65.

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Verde Clean Fuels

About Verde Clean Fuels

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VGAS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.32% of Verde Clean Fuels at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

