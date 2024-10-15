Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,174,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $232,389,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 11,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 72,691 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.77. 15,441,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,527,947. The firm has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

