Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Shares Purchased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Viking were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth $2,250,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth $2,226,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth $289,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth $68,000.

Viking Price Performance

Shares of VIK opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

