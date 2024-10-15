Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $4,253,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $280.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

