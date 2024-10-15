Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.66, but opened at $27.46. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Vital Energy shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 133,955 shares traded.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,306.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,306.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,130.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

