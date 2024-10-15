VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires 522 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854,003 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,904 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,033,000 after purchasing an additional 825,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2,233.5% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 606,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,532,000 after acquiring an additional 580,440 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.