VitalStone Financial LLC Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XLG. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 412.2% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

