VitalStone Financial LLC Has $85,000 Stock Position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,425,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 579,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 323,588 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,705,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,394,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,499,000.

NYSEARCA:HODL opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.52. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $83.36.

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

