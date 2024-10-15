Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) & SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Head to Head Contrast

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) and Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

SandRidge Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Vitesse Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. SandRidge Energy pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vitesse Energy pays out 250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SandRidge Energy and Vitesse Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitesse Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Vitesse Energy has a consensus target price of $28.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.40%. Given Vitesse Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vitesse Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Vitesse Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 31.47% 9.88% 7.97% Vitesse Energy 10.78% 7.94% 5.57%

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitesse Energy has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Vitesse Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $128.34 million 3.31 $60.86 million $1.30 8.81 Vitesse Energy $252.15 million 2.93 -$19.74 million $0.84 29.83

SandRidge Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vitesse Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitesse Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Vitesse Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana. The company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies properties located in Colorado and Wyoming. Vitesse Energy, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

