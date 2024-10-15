Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Down 22.9% in September

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 1,633,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223,364. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

