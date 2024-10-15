von Borstel & Associates Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 908,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,372,000 after buying an additional 18,963 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 98,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average of $77.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.