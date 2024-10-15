von Borstel & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 572,269 Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 572,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,532,000. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF comprises about 17.9% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 71,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,468. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

