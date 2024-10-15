von Borstel & Associates Inc. Takes $3.85 Million Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. von Borstel & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 138.6% in the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 116,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 67,525 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 33,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,465. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.