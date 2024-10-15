von Borstel & Associates Inc. Takes $321,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.2% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $7.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,310,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,179,715. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $473.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

