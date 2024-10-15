von Borstel & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 655,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,434,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,551,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,516,000 after purchasing an additional 84,269 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after buying an additional 266,917 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,416,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after buying an additional 176,496 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock remained flat at $27.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. 436,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

