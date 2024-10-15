Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VYGR. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.83.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of VYGR opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.20 and a beta of 0.91. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,525.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 104.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

