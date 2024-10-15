Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading Up 3.6% – Still a Buy?

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 3,889,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 29,032,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Several analysts have commented on WBD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 22,784,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,520,000 after buying an additional 5,100,000 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.1% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,855,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,165,000 after purchasing an additional 235,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,192,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,595,000 after acquiring an additional 719,869 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,152,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,654,000 after purchasing an additional 100,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,542,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

