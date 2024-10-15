Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,200 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 193.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 8,211.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.85. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

