Washington Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup comprises about 0.9% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.0 %

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 965,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

