Watershed Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,857 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 303,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after buying an additional 179,982 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS QUAL traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.19. 511,314 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.68.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.