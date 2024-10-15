Watershed Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 386 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $605.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $614.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 48.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.