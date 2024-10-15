Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 168,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 177,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.12. 6,190,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,566. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.62.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

