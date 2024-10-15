Watershed Private Wealth LLC Sells 99 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.9% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 282,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $4.97 on Tuesday, hitting $388.98. 1,528,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,722. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $403.60. The company has a market capitalization of $190.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.50.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

