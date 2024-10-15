Watershed Private Wealth LLC Takes $517,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $7,017,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $38.04. 48,041,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,318,592. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

