Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Position Reduced by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,305 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 801,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 571,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 263.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,234,000 after purchasing an additional 231,987 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $497.04 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $478.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.72. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Watsco

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.