Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.15% of Commercial Metals worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

