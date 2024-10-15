Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $12.06 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,675,000 after buying an additional 1,555,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,296,000 after buying an additional 239,858 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 29.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after acquiring an additional 223,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.2% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 467,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

