Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $7.38 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,418 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of Berry Global Group worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,942,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,070,000 after buying an additional 1,200,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Berry Global Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,365,000 after buying an additional 807,211 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,714,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,751,000 after acquiring an additional 492,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,701,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,886,000 after acquiring an additional 267,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

Shares of BERY opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

